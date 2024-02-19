Thane News: 40 Traffic Cops, Including Senior Officials Transferred After Bribery Video From Mumbra Goes Viral | File Photo

Thane: Forty traffic policemen were transferred in Thane after a viral video showed some personnel allegedly taking bribes from motorists in the Mumbra area, an official said on Sunday.

Transferred Officials Include Senior Members Of Force

All the personnel who have been transferred are from Mumbra division of the traffic police, the official said. They include Mumbra traffic division senior inspector Suresh Khedekar, two assistant sub inspectors apart from constables, the official said.

The transfer orders were issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vijaykumar Rathod on Saturday. These personnel have been shifted to the control room," he said.

What Is The Video About?

The video showed traffic police personnel taking money from drivers of heavy vehicles passing through the congested Mumbra stretch of the highway which is an arterial route into Mumbai.

Another Bribery Case Reported Recently

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last week arrested an office superintendent in the personnel department of South East Central Railway (SECR), Nagpur, for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 15,000 from an SECR employee for processing his posting and redeployment work. The searches were conducted at the official and residential premises of the accused.

The complainant, who did not wish to pay the bribe, approached the CBI and gave a written complaint against the official. After investigation, CBI laid a trap and the accused was caught red-handed while accepting Rs10,000 from the complainant.

Case Filed In The Matter

An offence was then registered under section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The accused was arrested and will be produced before the Special Judge, CBI Cases, Nagpur.