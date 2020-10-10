Thane: Man dies after allegedly being stabbed by his brother's friend

A 40-year-old man from Kalyan died, after being stabbed during the night hours. The police has suspected a dispute between victim's brother and his friend could be the reason behind the murder. Further investigation is on.

"Sujit Bhagwan Patil, 40, is the name of the deceased, who was killed by the accused Kiran Bharam, using the sharp knife at Sindhu Sagar primary school, behind Ganesh temple at Yogidham, Kalyan (W). It is suspected that the incident would have taken place out of personal revenge," said police official.

The incident took place on Friday, during the night hours.

According to the victim's wife, on Wednesday, a dispute took place between victim's brother Santosh Patil and accused (Santosh Patil's friend) Kiran Bharam, when the victim was also present with them. This could be the reason behind the murder, informed police.

"The case has been registered against the accused under section 302, of Indian Penal Code, at Khadakpada police station. The accused is under arrest and further investigation is on," informed Khadakpada police, from Kalyan.