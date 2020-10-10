Thane: Two monkeys die of electrocution after climbing an electrical pole

Two monkeys died after getting electrocuted in Thane, on Saturday. The incident took place at an electric pole, near Wagle bus depot, as both the monkeys had climbed an electrical pole and fell off after coming in contact with a high voltage wire.



"The incident took place during 9:30 am, near Shivkrupa Chawl, road no.34, at Wagle Bus depot. The monkeys were spotted lying near the electric pole by locals, who alerted the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) and forest officials," said RDMC official.

According to the official, the area is close to the forest in Thane and monkeys are often spotted near the housing societies there.

"Both the monkeys were declared died after the medical examination carried by the Thane forest officials. Hence, as both the monkeys came in contact with the live wire which led to their accidental death," added RDMC official.