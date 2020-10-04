Madhya Pradesh: Villagers cremate monkey with full respect

Sanawad: Humans are supposed to be the most sensitive of all creatures roaming this planet and a bunch of villagers from Kotlyakhedi village near Sanawad town did something that proved humanity continues to thrive.

In one such event, when a monkey died on the outskirt of village, people came together and cremated the animal following entire rituals and full respect.

Villagers who participated in the cremation said that the monkeys at Hanuman temple were very obedient to them and never disturbed the people roaming around. They lived peacefully in the neighbourhood and even used to play with children living in the colony.

Meanwhile, on Sunday one monkey was died after falling from the tree. After incident, locals were heartbroken and decided to give him a befitting farewell.

Instead of handing over body to the forest department, they performed the monkey’s last rites according to the Hindu tradition to show their love for the deceased animal.

Village former sarpanch Mahendra Singh Panwar said for them monkeys are considered sacred and the place where incident took place is temple dedicated to monkey god Hanuman. We don’t want bad omen for us after incident, Panwar said after burial on government land on the outskirt of village.

Praising villagers move, BJP Sanawad leader Jay Karoda said that cremation performed by villagers shows their love for animals. They not only expressed their religious value but love for the animals and we must appreciate that.