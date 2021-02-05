Thane: Maharashtra Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Gulabrao Patil calls for speeding up work on water schemes

Maharashtra Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Gulabrao Patil has directed Thane district officials to complete water supply schemes pending under the Jal Jeevan Mission on a priority basis.

He was speaking at a meeting called to review the status of water supply schemes in the district on Thursday, officials said.

Patil told the meeting that the tendering process of the long-pending Bavali water supply scheme in Shahapur taluka will start in the next 15 days, the officials said.

The Rs 276-crore scheme has been sanctioned to supply water to 97 tribal villages and 259 'padas' ((hamlets) in the taluka.

The minister said drinking water woes of the taluka would be solved once the project is completed in the next two-three years.

Patil said the pending water supply schemes in Thane district coming under the Jal Jeevan Mission should be completed on a priority basis, the officials said.

Progress of water supply schemes in Ambernath, Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Murbad and Shahapur talukas were reviewed at the meeting.

The Jal Jeevan Mission is a central government project that assists and facilitates states/UTs in the planning of participatory rural water supply strategy for ensuring potable drinking water security on a long-term basis to every rural household and public institutions.