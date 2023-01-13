Thane: Maharashtra Urban Development Department simplifies provision for ease of cluster development

Photo: File

Thane: The Urban Development Department of the government of Maharashtra has decided to exclude the word “authorized” related to authorized buildings in the cluster scheme provision by publishing a rectification sheet on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 for more clarity. This will help to clear the confusion in the minds of the citizens and pave way for implementation of the cluster scheme in Thane city, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar said on Thursday, January 12.

Earlier, in order to redevelop the dangerous, unplanned, unauthorized buildings and slums in the TMC area, the Government announced the rules of the Urban Regeneration Scheme (Cluster) and included them in the Development Control Regulations of the TMC. Incorporated on July 5, 2017 subsequently in the Integrated Development Control and Promotion Regulations approved on December 2, 2020, Regulation No. 14.8 has incorporated the said regulation, pursuant to which Thane civic body has notified 45 clusters in the city.

Although the area of Gaothan and Koliwada is excluded in the said cluster, in terms of comprehensive planning and contiguity, development of the adjacent area with unplanned and dangerous buildings is expected. In that regard, a provision has been made to include 40% of the area under the authorised building in the cluster. Consent is also required from 70% of the residents of such authorised buildings that want to be included in the cluster. Otherwise such buildings are not considered for redevelopment.

TMC commissioner Bangar said, “As per the Integrated Development Control and Promotion Rules dated December 28, 2022 the government made certain modifications that have been approved with a view to facilitate implementation of cluster schemes. The newly incorporated provision by the Government is under Regulation No. 14.8.5 (v). The provision mentions the rehabilitation of the residents of all the houses and buildings participating in the cluster scheme. The said provision is related to the eligible beneficiaries of this scheme and the further action to be followed by the TMC in accordance with the consent of these eligible beneficiaries. As this provision includes authorized buildings also, it confused the citizens. Taking cognizance of this, the state Urban Development Department has decided to exclude the word “authorized” related to authorized buildings in the cluster scheme provision by publishing a rectification sheet on Wednesday for more clarity.”

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Kharghar marathon to be held on January 22

Bangar further added, “The regulation provides for the inclusion of such authorised buildings in the cluster where 70% or more of the flat holders / occupants agree to the scheme and are not hazardous as per the rules of the cluster. Hence the question of forcibly including a non-hazardous authorised building in the cluster scheme does not arise. Also, it is possible to redevelop the authorised buildings which have been declared dangerous and are willing to be redeveloped through the cluster scheme.

“If the redevelopment of such a building through cluster plan is delayed due to any reason, then the said redevelopment can be done as per the provisions of other regulations of Integrated Development Control and Promotion Rules. The residents of the authorised buildings declared as dangerous will be helped in redevelopment without any problem,” he added.