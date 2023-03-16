Thane: Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran approves ₹303 crore for KDMC water project

KDMC | Photo: Representative Image

Thane: The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP), after taking into consideration the population of Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) jurisdiction in the next 50 years, has approved the funds of ₹303 crore for water supply in the KDMC jurisdiction under the central government water scheme titled as "Amrit Phase-2 Yojana".

Pramod More, the executive engineer of the KDMC water supply department, said, "The population of KDMC jurisdiction is now more than 20 lakhs. The civic body draws 370 MLD water from various water sources for this population. KDMC commissioner Dr Bhausaheb Dangde opined that the need for water will increase as the population increases. Accordingly, under the guidance of Bhausaheb Dangde, and city engineer Arjun Ahire, we prepared the plans according to the future water requirement and availability of new water sources."

𝗞𝗗𝗠𝗖 𝗽𝗼𝗽𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗲𝘅𝗰𝗲𝗲𝗱 𝟱 𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝟱𝟬-𝟳𝟱 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀

More added, "In the next 50 to 75 years, the population of the KDMC will exceed 5 million. About 1000 to 1300 MLD of water will be required for this population daily. Considering the future, the water supply department sent the extended water scheme project of ₹303 crore from the Amrit Phase-2 scheme to the government for approval last year. Recognising the need for this project, the MJP recently approved the project. Once the approval of the State Government Purchase Committee (SGLC) is received, the project will be sent to the central government and the funding process will begin. The work will be started immediately after the availability of funds, tender process and appointment of contractors."

𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗽𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗲 𝘀𝗲𝘁 𝘂𝗽 𝗮𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝗶𝘁𝘆

Four water purification centres will be set up in different parts of the city under the Amrit Phase-2 scheme. More than 20 years old water channels will be replaced and new water channels will be laid at that place. The water supply station at Mohili on the Ulhas River goes underwater during floods. Building it 20 feet above the river level and arranging motors to draw water is in the plan. New water purification centres will be set up in 27 villages. Construction of new water tanks in Kalyan, Dombivli, Titwala and 27 village areas, arrangement of water channels, and water tanks in newly developing areas. All of these works are going to be taken up under the Amrit Phase-2 scheme. The planning of future water projects is underway, informed More.