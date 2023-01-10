e-Paper Get App
Thane: Maharashtra ATS, Punjab AGTF nab 3 criminals hiding in Kalyan

Thane: Maharashtra ATS, Punjab AGTF nab 3 criminals hiding in Kalyan

The three arrested accused had reached Mumbai after killing one Makkhan Singh and were hiding for the last 5 months in a rented house, said a Punjab Police official.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 08:19 AM IST
article-image
Thane: Maharashtra ATS, Punjab AGTF nab 3 criminals hiding in Kalyan | Representative Image
In a joint operation by Maharashtra ATS, Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and local police of Khadakpada police station, three dreaded gangsters have been arrested from Aambivali area of Kalyan.

The accused are associated with gangster/terrorist Harvinder Singh alias Rinda and Sonu Khatri. The arrested accused have been identified as Shivam Mahalo (22), Amandeep Gulmerchand (21) alias Rancho and Gurmukh Singh (23) alias Gora.

The AGTF suspected that the gangsters were in touch with Rinda. These criminals were also believed to be in possession of certain foreign-made firearms.


ATS nabs 55-year-old history-sheeter for threatening Mumbai police with 1993-like blasts & riots in...
article-image

According to the officials, they had received information that the wanted criminals were hiding in Mumbai. After the tip-off, a team of Maharashtra ATS and AGTF swooped on them on Sunday evening. The criminals are being interrogated.

A Punjab Police official said that the three arrested accused had reached Mumbai after killing one Makkhan Singh and were hiding for the last 5 months in a rented house. The accused were keeping a very low profile and called themselves labourers. The trio is wanted for a series of serious crimes like murders, attemptedmurders,illicittrade in weapons and explosives, etc.

