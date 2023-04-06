Thane: Madrasa teacher arrested for molesting teen girl on board train | File

A madrasa teacher was arrested on Thursday for allegedly molesting a teen girl on board an express train, a railway police official said in Maharashtra's Thane district.

According to Kalyan railway police senior inspector Mukesh Dhage, the victim was travelling in the Singhad Express from Pune to Mumbai when the 29-year-old accused, who is from Sitamarhi in Bihar, allegedly took videos and photographs of her and inappropriately touched her.

Accused was handed over to police

"After she raised an alarm, co-passengers pinned down the accused and handed him over to police. He has been charged under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act," Dhage told PTI.

The case has been transferred to Karjat railway police as the incident took place when the train was in the jurisdiction of that police station, he added.

Read Also Mumbai: Local trains on Western Railway delayed due to technical snag