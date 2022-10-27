Thane: Local train services between Ambernath-Karjat hit due to technical snag in a rake / Representative Image | Pixabay

Thane: Local services on Down line between Ambernath and Karjat areas have been hit due to a technical snag reported in a rake. The Central Railway is trying to rectify the issue.

The issue has been reported in a CSMT-Karjat local which is currently stalled between Ambernath and Badlapur on Down line.

The CR in their media statement said, "Due to technical problem in S-3 CSMT-Karjat local between Ambarnath and Badlapur on Down line, local services on Ambarnath -Karjat section are delayed, kindly bear with. Staff rectifying the problem."

Earlier, due a technical snag in signalling the local train services were hit on CR's main line forcing commuters to get off the train and walk on the tracks.