e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Local train services between Ambernath-Karjat hit due to technical snag in a rake

Thane: Local train services between Ambernath-Karjat hit due to technical snag in a rake

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 08:09 AM IST
article-image
Thane: Local train services between Ambernath-Karjat hit due to technical snag in a rake / Representative Image | Pixabay
Follow us on

Thane: Local services on Down line between Ambernath and Karjat areas have been hit due to a technical snag reported in a rake. The Central Railway is trying to rectify the issue.

The issue has been reported in a CSMT-Karjat local which is currently stalled between Ambernath and Badlapur on Down line.

The CR in their media statement said, "Due to technical problem in S-3 CSMT-Karjat local between Ambarnath and Badlapur on Down line, local services on Ambarnath -Karjat section are delayed, kindly bear with. Staff rectifying the problem."

Read Also
Mumbai: Minor rape survivor sexually assaulted again; one accused nabbed, other still at large
article-image

Earlier, due a technical snag in signalling the local train services were hit on CR's main line forcing commuters to get off the train and walk on the tracks.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Local train services between Ambernath-Karjat disruptes due to technical snag

Mumbai updates: Local train services between Ambernath-Karjat disruptes due to technical snag

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in warehouse, no casualties reported

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in warehouse, no casualties reported

Thane: Local train services between Ambernath-Karjat hit due to technical snag in a rake

Thane: Local train services between Ambernath-Karjat hit due to technical snag in a rake

Mumbai updates: My govt is inclusive, committed to Maha's all-round development, says CM Shinde

Mumbai updates: My govt is inclusive, committed to Maha's all-round development, says CM Shinde

Zulfi's friends and family believe he is 'Alive' amid the rumours of his death

Zulfi's friends and family believe he is 'Alive' amid the rumours of his death