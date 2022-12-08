Thane: Local goon and labour contractor Ganesh Kokate dies after being shot | Representative image

Thane: A local goon and a labour contractor Ganesh Kokate was fired by unknown persons in Kasheli village at Bhiwandi in Thane district on Wednesday, December 7 at around 7:30pm. Kokate was admitted at Jupiter hospital in Thane where his condition was said to be critical. He further died during his treatment.

J. N. Ranaware, senior police inspector of Thane City police station said, "Ganesh Kokate a labour contractor and local goon from Bhiwandi a residence of Pawanputra Residency at Kalher in Bhiwandi was traveling from Thane to Bhiwandi in his Baleno car number MH-04-HU-1327 when some unknown persons came on their bike and started firing at Kokate. Kokate injured seriously and he was admitted to Jupiter hospital in Thane by his relatives and police for further treatment."

Ranaware added, "We have registered case against the unknown persons and the search for the accused is going on and also investigation is underway."