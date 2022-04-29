Thane: Konkan Division to organize exhibition showcasing various state govt schemes on Maharashtra Day

Thane's Konkan Divisional Information office will be organizing an exhibition from 1st to 5th May 2022 in Town Hall in Thane. The exhibition will be inaugurated on 1st May 2022 that is on Maharashtra Day by the hand of state urban development and guardian minister Eknath Shinde and will be open to all.

Konkan Division Information Office Deputy Director Ganesh Mule while speaking with the reporters and giving details about the exhibition said, "The exhibition showcasing various government welfare schemes will be held at the Town Hall in Thane. It will be open to all from 1st to 5th May."

Mule further added, "The ministers and other dignitaries who will be the chief guest and present at the event will be Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Patil, Minister of State for Housing Dr Jitendra Awhad, MP Dr Vinay Sahastrabuddhe, Kumar Ketkar, Rajan Vichare, Dr Shrikant Shinde, MLA Niranjan Davkhare, Ravindra Phatak, Balaram Patil, Ramesh Patil, Ganesh Naik, Kisan Kathore, Daulat Daroda, Ravindra Chavan, Pratap Saranaik, Ganpat Gaikwad, Dr Balaji Kinikar, Sanjay Kelkar, Manda Mhatre, Shantaram More, Mahesh Chowgule, Kumar Ayalani, Geeta Jain, Vishwanath Bhoir, Raees Sheikh, Pramod Patil, Konkan Divisional Commissioner Vilas Patil, Thane Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma, Thane District Collector Rajesh Narvekar and the chief executive officer of the council Dr Bhausaheb Dangde."

The exhibition will provide information on the achievements of the government during the last two years like Corona, agriculture and tribal development, it will also focus on other topics such as Shivbhojan, Mahawas Yojana, strengthening of the health system and overall development of all sections of the society.

Exhibition from 1st to 5th May

The Town Hall, which preserves the cultural heritage of Thane, has been renovated and its inauguration and this exhibition are taking place at the same time on Maharashtra Day (May 1). The exhibition will be open to the public from 1st to 5th May 2022 from 10 am to 9 pm.

Ganesh Mule appealed to all the people from Thane and other parts of the city to attend the exhibition in large numbers to get informed about various government schemes.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 02:41 PM IST