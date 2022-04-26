Thane: Social Activist meets collector Rajesh Narvekar, demands to revoke restuarants and bar license at Spectrum IT park

A social activist and advocate,, Prathmesh Fernandes from Thane met Thane collector Rajesh Narvekar and demanded from him that the liquor license of four bars and restaurants located at Spectrum IT Park located in Wagle Estate of Thane area should be revoked on a priority basis.

In a letter given to District Collector Rajesh Narvekar, social activist Prathamesh Fernandes demanded that legal action be taken against the officer who issued the liquor sales license.

Speaking with FPJ Correspondent, Prathmesh Fernandes said, "The Spectrum IT Park at Wagle Estate in Thane has educational institute named Institute of Management and Computer Studies and it is affiliated to the University of Mumbai and it has been in existence since 2004-2005. The IT Park also accomodates around four restaurants and bars which serves liquor and also doesn't have fire extinguisher. Also rules were flouted while granting licenses to restaurants and bars."

Fernandes further added, "The licensing of four restaurants and bars near this educational institution is of a very serious social nature and the availability of liquor near this educational institution is socially wrong and it can effect on the health of students. Also the liquor sales license should not be given within 75 meters of any educational institution, registered religious institution, bus depot of Maharashtra transport corporation. It is clear that this rule does not apply to restaurants and bars at Spectrum IT Park."

Thane Collector Rajesh Narvekar said that the letter has been acknowledged and will look into the matter.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 10:47 PM IST