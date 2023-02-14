Thane: KDMC serves demolition notices to graveyards, residential & commercial establishments for road widening

KDMC area positive cases may cross 200-mark by May 5’ | file pic

Thane: The Kalyan -Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has served a notices to few graveyards and also some commercial establishments and residential houses in Valipeer Road in Kalyan for the road widening purpose.

The members of the graveyards along with the owners of commercial establishments and residential houses are against the KDMC move of demolition for road widening.

NAAZ graveyard executive: KDMC is in Nexus with builder mafias and politicians

Uzair Naze, one of the executive of "NAAZ" graveyard in Valipeer Road in Kalyan said, "It seems that KDMC is in Nexus with builder mafias and politicians unabashedly perfervid for illicit demolitions furtively owning to road widening of Valipeer Road in old Kalyan vicinity the locus of Kalyan's heritage. The contention behind is vehicular traffic and growing population which is per se vague and unambiguous. Per contra the corporation is in fiasco to remove unauthorised constructions causing clandestine growing population with increasing furtive vehicular traffic. Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) is in corroboration to give it to the benefit of builders and politicians have sanctioned 12.96 crore finance for the concretisation of said road which have been already financed by corporation and too under various government schemes the impugned double financing intended for with conspiracy of demolition against the local residents to give it to the advantage of builders and politicians is under probe by UPA-Lokyukta Maharashtra."

Naze: KDMC is keen in conspiracy to unlawfully demolish our private graveyard

Naze further added, "KDMC is keen in conspiracy to unlawfully demolish our private graveyard. The civic body in 1996 have already unlawfully demolished certain part thereof and in quid pro quo haven't given anything till date. KDMC in collusion with the MSEB then, unlawfully built electricity transformer in the land of graveyard which was or is not under any reservation of Development Plan."

"In the development plan of 2005 the corporation seeks to acquire the graveyard from more 3 sides of it in corollary nothing lefts for the graveyard. The corporation unabashedly refused to compensate with alternative land for the graveyard. Markings done for aforesaid demolitions is erroneous this unlawful being ancillary to the reservation under Development Plan. Owing thereof we have issued legal notice to the corporation dated 16th December, 2022. Later a show cause notice has been served to us by the corporation on 20th January, 2023 which has been received by us on 27th January, 2023 seeking reply with the deadline of 31st January, 2023 hastily in conspiracy owing to weekends in between the dates. We have successfully and lawfully replied to the notice despite short time and vehemently challenged in reply thereof the illicit road widening map and notice in itself. Moreover,we have challenged in our reply the authority to sign such notice. The corporation if at all has any reasonable and valid ground for such widening of road then it requires acquisition under MRTP Act and not under Municipal Act with a pre-approval of Waqf board" informed Naze.

Corporation not considering anybody's request

Naze alleged that at another outset the corporation conducted hearings on 31st January, 2023 whilst the presiding deputy commissioner not considering any contentions of owners or occupiers in the vicinity shown the intention of corporation for compulsory acquisition in compensation of only FSI or TDR. He further said that we also handed over memorandum to the KDMC requesting to avoid razing graveyard or to compensate in terms of alternative land.

"The corporation by not taking us in confidence and by avoiding due process of law is eager to hurt the religious sentiments with intention to demolish our ancestors graves. In Kalyan the corporation is in fiasco to give us any public graveyard despite being of it's statutory duty. City of Kalyan has its tradition for Muslim Konkani communities to have their family graveyards, thus the kDMC now willingly erupted unnecessary willful chaos in the vicinity resulted in arising question of law and order disruptions" said Naze.

When the FPJ correspondent tried to speak with the KDMC deputy commissioner Dairyasheel Jadhav he was not available for the comments and his personal assistant Sumit Boyat said, "Dairyasheel Jadhav is busy in the preparations of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde visit in Kalyan on Wednesday and the details about the demolition notices to the graveyards and few commercial establishments and residential houses can be shared on Friday."