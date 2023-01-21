Thane: KDMC security officer arrested for taking ₹1,000 bribe from guard for fixed posting job

Representative Image |

The Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) assistant security officer was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Thane on Saturday for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹2,000 and accepting ₹1,000 from the complainant.

The assistant security officer named Bharat Bule attached with KDMC demanded a bribe from a security guard working in a private security agency and his colleague in return for providing them a fixed posting job.

Sunil Lokhande, Superintendent, ACB, Thane said, "The complainant from whom the accused demanded ₹2,000 was afraid after regular call from Bule for the demanded bribe amount.

"He complained to us and accordingly we laid a trap at KDMC on Saturday and arrested Bule red handed while accepting ₹1,000 bribe amount of the demanded ₹2,000.

"The accused also demanded ₹500 from the complainant colleague. The accused has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act."

Lokhande further added, " We will be further investigating to find out if the KDMC officials too are involved along with the accused."