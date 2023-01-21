Thane: CM Eknath Shinde pays attention to home city, allocates ₹391 crore for TMC to upgrade 157 roads

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | Photo: ANI

Thane: Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde who hails from Thane, with the aim of providing a pothole-free journey for Thanekars through Maharashtra government funds, has offered ₹391 crore to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) for the improvement and upgradation of 157 more roads in city. As of now, the work on 127 roads in Thane city is underway and the state government had earlier provided ₹214 crore to the Thane civic body.

TMC to finalize tender process within week

The Thane civic body has started the preparations for starting the actual works by finalizing the tender process of the 157 roads works within a week, said TMC chief Abhijit Bangar.

Earlier, during the general body meeting in March 2022, the TMC announced funds of ₹214 crore for strengthening the road network in the city.

The former mayor of Thane Naresh Mhaske said that the funds of ₹214 crore are already being used for strengthening the road network in the city and now the additional ₹391 crore will be really beneficial to ensure that the Thane city roads remain pothole-free and motorable.

Funds allocated under Integrated Road Development Programme

"The funds have been allocated under the Integrated Road Development Programme and will be used for the upgradation of Thane city and suburban roads" said TMC chief Abhijit Bangar.

The Thane civic body received much flak during the last monsoon season after numerous potholes surfaced on several arterial roads in the city. Bad roads cause traffic jams by slowing down the speed of vehicles. Thanekars are disturbed by the problem of potholes and traffic jams on the roads. The same pictures have been seen from the last few years. Road works were being planned by the civic body so that Thanekar could have a pothole-free journey. But, this work required huge funds. During the pandemic, the TMC was facing a financial crisis and did not have funds available for road works. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had offered a fund of ₹214 crores for the renovation of roads in Thane city through the state government. The works of 127 roads in the city are going on from this fund

Bangar informed, "Road works are being done by upgrading existing tar asphalt roads into concrete by using Ultra Thin White Topping (UTWT) technology depending on the requirement. While these works are going on at a fast pace, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde has offered another fund of ₹ 391 crores to the civic body for the renovation of roads in the city. It has been decided to carry out 157 road works in the city from this fund, which includes road works in Naupada, Uthalsar, Wagle Estate, Kopri, Lokmanya-Savarkarnagar, Vartaknagar, Ghodbunder, Kalwa, Mumbra and Diva areas. Tenders for these works have been drawn and the process of selecting the contractor from this tender and giving the work orders is underway. Public works department is preparing to complete this process within a week and the works will be started soon."

Work on 127 roads already going on, other 157 roads to be repaired soon

Bangar added, "Works of 127 roads are going on in Thane with a fund of ₹214 crores. Last year, in the month of June, the work orders were given to the contractors. However, these works could not be started due to rain. These works have been started in the month of October, and we have planned to complete the works before May 31, 2023."

Kasber Augustine, president, Thane Citizens Foundation said, "Renewal works of 127 roads are going on in Thane city with the funds given by the state government and the citizens were raising questions about the quality of these works from the beginning. Soon after taking the post of TMC chief Abhijit Bangar inspected the road works and also issued notices to some contractors. Now the renovation works of 157 more roads in the city will be started, and the challenge of making these works qualitative will be before TMC chief Bangar."



