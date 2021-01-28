Thane: KDMC removes 50 illegal hoardings and banners, to inspect on regular basis

Thane: Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation's carried a special drive against illegal hoardings and banners and more than 50 banners placed illegally were removed on Wednesday.
Following the inspection by the senior civic officials from KDMC, the officials noticed that there were several illegal hoardings in the city.
"The action was taken in different areas in Dombivli, at D-Mart, Suyog hotel area which consisted of total 6 big hoardings. Now, total 50 illegal hoardings and banners placed in Kalyan road, Manpada road and Nehru road have been removed," said KDMC official.
This drive against the illegal hoardings will be carried vigoursly within different wards of KDMC, following regular inspection, informed official.
