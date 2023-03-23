Thane: KDMC presents ₹2206 crore budget for financial year 2023-24

Representative Image

Thane: The Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) chief Dr Bhausaheb Dangade on Thursday presented the budget of ₹2206.30 crore without increasing any taxes for the financial year 2023-24.

Necessary provisions taken care of

The civic body chief said, “In the budget, necessary provisions have been made for important issues like new health facilities, city sanitation, solid waste projects, primary education, provision of health facilities for stray and domestic animals including sports, parking policy, road development, crematorium, energy efficient street lights, production of fertilizer from waste, and smart governance.”

The administration has provided free funeral facilities for yellow and orange ration card holders in this year's budget. The civic body will conduct a special campaign for unauthorized construction, which is an important issue in the area.

Focus on revival of lakes

As per the information, there will be an installation of 100% energy-efficient street lights in the KDMC area by May 2023. The will be beautification of roads and the setting up of electric conduit or gas chambers for animal funerals. The focus will also go on initiating container toilet facilities in the city and the revival of various lakes in municipal areas.

Under Amrut Yojana, a 300 km network of water channels will be laid in 27 villages and the construction of Kalyan Dombivli 15 new water bodies. There will also be an establishment of the National Clean Air Programme, C&D Waste Project from the funds received under the 15th Finance Commission.

The administration will also set up a health wellness centre to strengthen the public health system. A new maternity centre, super speciality hospital will be set up and the construction of a sports material store room for municipal school students and building of digital classrooms including renovation of schools will also be taken care.