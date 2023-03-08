Photos: Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen Express, CSMT-Kalyan Local operated by all-women crew

Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen Express, CSMT-Kalyan Local operated by all-women crew | FPJ

Central Railway’s Mumbai Division celebrated International Women's Day with Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen Express and CSMT-Kalyan Ladies Special Suburban Local operated by an All Women crew.

The prestigious Train no 12123 Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen Express was run by Surekha Yadav, the first Woman Loco-Pilot in Asia at the helm assisted by Sayali Sawardekar as Assistant Loco Pilot. Leena Francis discharged the responsibility of the Train Manager(Guard).

The train passengers were guided and assisted by a team of 6 Women Head Travelling Ticket Examiners - Neeta, Rubina, Beena, Suraksha, Ranjusha and Jane - working under Jiji John and Deepa Vaidya, both Chief Ticket Inspectors / Conductors

The K99- CSMT-Kalyan Ladies Special Suburban Local was run by Mumtaz Kazi, the first Suburban Motorwoman of Asia at the controls with Woman suburban Guard, Mayuri Kamble.

Rajnish Kumar Goyal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division congratulated the Women staff on this occasion.

