Thane: Dombivali bar owner thrashed for refusing to serve beer

The Hotel Owners’ Association has condemned the attack and demanded arrest of the four men without delay.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, March 12, 2023, 12:59 AM IST
Thane: Dombivali bar owner thrashed for refusing to serve beer

Thane: A 56-year-old bar owner in Dombivali was beaten up by four persons when he refused to serve beer after the place closed for the day past midnight on Friday.

The victim Sudhakar Madhukar Shetty was assaulted with a knife. The key suspect has been identified as Siddharth Balaji Bhalerao. Shetty has filed a complaint against Bhalerao and three others at Ramnagar police station.

Senior Police Inspector SS Sandbhor said Shetty was caught by his neck and his head was hit against an iron rod before the knife attack. He said the suspects also tried to forcibly reopen the bar and threatened to kill Shetty. The Hotel Owners’ Association has condemned the attack and demanded arrest of the four men without delay. 

