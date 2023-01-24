Nagpur Road Rage: Hooligans crash bike into car, thrash car owner in broad daylight for confronting them; video surfaces |

Nagpur: A youth was allegedly taken out of his car and thrashed by a man over a minor accident in Nagpur. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday.

Strong language used, viewer discretion advised.

Nagpur and Road Rage. pic.twitter.com/3TfHk6q5xA — Vivek Gupta (@imvivekgupta) January 24, 2023

Video captured youth being thrashed in broad daylight

In the video posted by journalist Vivek Gupta, a youth is seen pulled out by a group of men. Later he was thrashed by them badly in broad daylight. The youth is seen defending himself from the men hitting him. At the end, he was saved by few people who got involved in the fight and stopped it.

According to reports, the victim was a 21-year-old Bachelor of Commerce (B. Com) student. He was allegedly thrashed by a group of hooligans following an argument over road rage incident near Bhole Petrol Pump. The incident was reported under Sitabuldi Police Station.

'Youth thrashed after argument over road rage incident,' said Police

According to police, the victim in his Honda City was traveling to Children's Traffic Park on Sunday. When he crossed Bhole Petrol Pump, he took a halt to buy a cold drink at around 4 pm. It is when a bike driven by a man and a pillion rider dashed victim's car from behind. When he confronted them, they reportedly started beating him. Despite other commuters coming to rescue, they continued to thrash the victim in full public view.

Victim filed a complaint at Sitabuldi Police station

Following the incident, the youth approached Sitabuldi Police station and filed a complaint. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, Sitabuldi Police have booked the unidentified men under Section 294, 323, 427, 34 of the IPC.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)