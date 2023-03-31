Thane: KDMC chief instructs officials to intensify demolition of illegal constructions in its jurisdiction | representative pic

Thane: The Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) commissioner Dr Bhausaheb Dangde on Wednesday instructed the officials to intensify the demolition of illegal constructions in KDMC jurisdiction. Dangade said that the KDMC administration has no intention and no proposal to regularise the unauthorised constructions in the Kalyan-Dombivli municipal limits.

Earlier, KDMC chief Dangade after presenting the KDMC budget last week had stated that the campaign to regularise the unauthorised constructions in the city limits is underway to increase the revenue of the civic body.

Huge uproar over KDMC chief's statement during budget

Soon after the KDMC chief statement, there was a huge uproar on this issue.

The court restrained KDMC from regularising illegal constructions a few years ago. Meanwhile, the administration was in trouble as the commissioner took a stance contrary to the court order.

Kaushiki Gokhale, an advocate from Dombivali has issued a legal notice to state chief secretary Manukumar Srivastava for his role in supporting the stance of the KDMC commissioner on illegal constructions. As there is a possibility of being questioned by the government in this matter, after seven days, the KDMC commissioner explained his statement on Wednesday.

KDMC chief's clarification

KDMC chief Dangade said, "I have not made a statement to regularise unauthorized constructions. I think it was misunderstood. The administration is thinking of regularising only those unauthorised constructions which is fit for regularisation in the government policy. The remaining constructions will be demolished. We do not intend to disobey the court order. When the subject of regularisation comes up, the administration will go before the court. Court's permission will be taken. The administration does not aim to protect unauthorised constructions. On the contrary, these constructions are being demolished."

Commissioner further added that the campaign to raze illegal constructions in all the wards will be intensified.

Ravi Patil, Credai-MCHI, Kalyan-Dombivali said, "The KDMC commissioner Dangade's role in regularising illegal constructions will protect illegal constructions. It will affect the sale of houses in the housing projects of developers who are building legal buildings. The KDMC chief should change his stance as it will be completely opposed by the developer association. We will soon meet the commissioner regarding it."