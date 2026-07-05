Thane: Kasheli Gram Panchayat Bans Plastic Bags, Imposes ₹10,000 Fine For Public Garbage Dumping | File Pic

Bhiwandi: In a decisive move to curb plastic pollution and improve civic cleanliness, the Kasheli Gram Panchayat in Bhiwandi taluka of Thane district has imposed a complete ban on the use of plastic carry bags across the village. The local body has also announced a ₹10,000 penalty for anyone caught dumping garbage on public roads, along with a ₹5,000 reward for citizens who help identify and report offenders.

The initiative, announced by Sarpanch Vaishali Devanand Thale, is aimed at strengthening sanitation efforts under the Swachh Bharat Mission while preventing recurring monsoon flooding caused by plastic waste blocking drainage systems.

Kasheli, one of the model gram panchayats in Thane district has intensified its cleanliness drive in line with government directives. However despite repeated awareness campaigns, widespread use of plastic bags has continued to generate large volumes of non-biodegradable waste, much of which ends up on roads, in drains and stormwater channels.

According to Sarpanch Vaishali Devanand Thale, recent desilting and drain-cleaning operations revealed a significant accumulation of plastic waste obstructing the village's drainage network. The blockages were identified as one of the key reasons behind waterlogging during heavy rainfall, prompting the Gram Panchayat to adopt stricter enforcement measures.

Following consultations with elected members, the Gram Panchayat has decided to enforce a blanket prohibition on plastic carry bags throughout its jurisdiction. Officials said the decision is intended not only to improve waste management but also to reduce the risk of flooding during the monsoon.

As part of the new enforcement policy, anyone found throwing garbage in public places, including roads and open areas, will face a ₹10,000 fine. To encourage community participation, the Gram Panchayat has also introduced a ₹5,000 cash reward for individuals who provide credible information leading to the identification of violators.

Appealing for public cooperation, Sarpanch Vaishali Devanand Thale urged residents, traders and shopkeepers to stop using plastic bags and actively support the village's cleanliness campaign. She said sustainable waste management and responsible civic behaviour were essential to keeping Kasheli clean, environmentally friendly and free from pollution.

The decision has received a positive response from villagers and Gram Panchayat members, who have described the initiative as a bold and timely step towards environmental conservation, improved public hygiene and long-term flood mitigation in the village.

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