Mumbai Rains: Tree Crashes Onto Parked Cars In Bandra East Amid Strong Winds; Traffic Hit | VIDEO

Heavy rain and strong winds brought down a large tree in Mumbai's Bandra East on Sunday, crushing multiple parked vehicles and disrupting traffic in the area. Dramatic visuals from the spot showed the tree sprawled across the road and several cars buried under branches as emergency teams rushed to clear the debris. No injuries were reported.

Massive Tree Falls On Parked Vehicles In Bandra East

A large tree uprooted amid strong winds and relentless rainfall collapsed onto several parked vehicles in Bandra East on Sunday, causing significant disruption to traffic and damaging multiple cars.

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Videos from the scene showed thick branches and foliage covering a white sedan, a red SUV and other parked vehicles as rain continued to lash the area. Bystanders carrying umbrellas gathered around the site while some residents attempted to remove smaller branches before emergency teams arrived.

Rescue Teams Launch Clearance Operation

Firefighters and civic rescue personnel quickly reached the spot and launched an operation to clear the fallen tree and restore normal movement.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in the incident. The focus remained on removing the debris, assessing the damage to the vehicles and ensuring the road was made safe for commuters.

Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds Continue To Batter Mumbai

The incident comes as Mumbai and its neighbouring regions continue to experience intense monsoon conditions. Heavy rainfall persisted across the city on Sunday, resulting in widespread waterlogging, flooding and multiple tree fall incidents.

Strong gusty winds also affected traffic movement, particularly along the Western Express Highway, where vehicles moved at a slow pace due to poor visibility and rain-related disruptions.

Red Alert Remains In Force

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has retained a Red Alert for Mumbai and adjoining districts, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall as the active monsoon system continues over the region.

Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel during intense rain spells and stay away from trees, hoardings and other structures that may become unstable during strong winds.