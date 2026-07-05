 WATCH: Tree Falls Onto Elderly Man Riding Scooter In Pune's Pimple Saudagar, Leaves Him Seriously Injured
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WATCH: Tree Falls Onto Elderly Man Riding Scooter In Pune's Pimple Saudagar, Leaves Him Seriously Injured

An elderly man suffered serious injuries after a roadside tree fell on him while he was riding a two-wheeler in Pimple Saudagar on Saturday morning. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, raising fresh concerns over public safety during the ongoing monsoon

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Sunday, July 05, 2026, 04:26 PM IST
WATCH: Tree Falls Onto Elderly Man Riding Scooter In Pune's Pimple Saudagar, Leaves Him Seriously Injured
WATCH: Tree Falls Onto Elderly Man Riding Scooter In Pimple Saudagar, Leaves Him Seriously Injured | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: An elderly man suffered serious injuries after a roadside tree fell on him while he was riding a two-wheeler in Pimple Saudagar on Saturday morning. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, raising fresh concerns over public safety during the ongoing monsoon.

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The incident took place on Kunal Icon Road, outside Kunal Icon Housing Society. The injured man has been identified as S. N. Kudale, a resident of Dwarkadhish Residency in Pimple Saudagar.

According to residents, Kudale was passing through the stretch on his two-wheeler when a tree suddenly collapsed on him. He sustained a serious spine injury and was rushed to Jeevan Jyoti Hospital for treatment.

Residents said road work has been underway on Kunal Icon Road for more than a year, forcing traffic to move on a single carriageway. They claimed the narrowed road, coupled with heavy traffic and continuous rainfall, has made the stretch unsafe for commuters.

The incident occurred as Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad continued to receive moderate to heavy rainfall over the weekend. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for the region, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 24 to 48 hours.

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The persistent rain has led to waterlogging, reduced visibility and traffic congestion across several parts of the twin cities. Authorities have also reported monsoon-related incidents in other parts of Pune district, including landslides near Varandha Ghat, the temporary suspension of tourist access to Sinhagad Fort and damage to a newly constructed road in Talegaon Dabhade following a pipeline pressure test.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

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