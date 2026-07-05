WATCH: Tree Falls Onto Elderly Man Riding Scooter In Pune's Pimple Saudagar, Leaves Him Seriously Injured

WATCH: Tree Falls Onto Elderly Man Riding Scooter In Pimple Saudagar, Leaves Him Seriously Injured | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: An elderly man suffered serious injuries after a roadside tree fell on him while he was riding a two-wheeler in Pimple Saudagar on Saturday morning. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, raising fresh concerns over public safety during the ongoing monsoon.

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The incident took place on Kunal Icon Road, outside Kunal Icon Housing Society. The injured man has been identified as S. N. Kudale, a resident of Dwarkadhish Residency in Pimple Saudagar.

According to residents, Kudale was passing through the stretch on his two-wheeler when a tree suddenly collapsed on him. He sustained a serious spine injury and was rushed to Jeevan Jyoti Hospital for treatment.

Residents said road work has been underway on Kunal Icon Road for more than a year, forcing traffic to move on a single carriageway. They claimed the narrowed road, coupled with heavy traffic and continuous rainfall, has made the stretch unsafe for commuters.

The incident occurred as Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad continued to receive moderate to heavy rainfall over the weekend. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for the region, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 24 to 48 hours.

The persistent rain has led to waterlogging, reduced visibility and traffic congestion across several parts of the twin cities. Authorities have also reported monsoon-related incidents in other parts of Pune district, including landslides near Varandha Ghat, the temporary suspension of tourist access to Sinhagad Fort and damage to a newly constructed road in Talegaon Dabhade following a pipeline pressure test.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.