Thane: Kapurbawdi police arrest three people for mobile theft; recover 55 phones worth Rs 7.16 lakh

Thane: The Kapurbawdi police in Thane have arrested three people and have recovered 55 mobile phones worth Rs 7.16 lakhs. The police said that one of the accused was a Madhya Pradesh resident who used to buy the stolen phones.

According to the police, on September 27, at 1:55 pm the complainant was travelling in an auto-rickshaw from Manpada to Louis Wadi in Thane. He was on his way to take the COVID-19 vaccination.

The theft took place in front of R-mall when two unknown people who were wearing masks and travelling on a motorcycle snatched his iPhone-13 mobile phone- which was worth Rs 1.13 lakhs- and fled away. A case has been registered at Kapurbawdi police station under section 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian penal code.

After the case was registered, Anil Deshmukh, senior police inspector at Kapurbawdi police station formed a team of detection officers who with the help of technical details and a local network trace the accused.

The police said they arrested three accused, who are identified as Akhil Abdul Samad Khan (36), Vishal Dhage (35) residents of Bhiwandi and Jitendra Vaswani (30), a resident of Madhya Pradesh. "We have arrested the accused and have remanded them to custody for five days."

The two Akhil and Vishal used to snatch mobile phones on motorcycles by wearing masks. They then sold the mobile phones to Vaswani. We are further investigating where this mobile phone was sold i.e the syndicate of the mobile theft and purchaser," said Deshmukh.

Vinaykumar Rathod, Deputy commissioner of police, Zone 5 said they have recovered 55 mobile phones worth Rs 7.16 lakhs. "We are further checking the IMEI numbers of the mobile phone to see who owns it. And where all the theft of mobile phones was conducted by the accused," added Rathod.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 08:04 PM IST