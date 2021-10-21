Bhayander: Facebook 'friend' dupes woman of Rs 4 Lakh

Think twice before extending a helping hand to stranger-turned-friends on the social media platform. A 40-year-old woman from Bhayandar learnt it the hard way after she was duped of Rs.4 lakh by a person she met on popular social networking Facebook. According to the police the woman (name withheld) a resident of the twin-city in her complaint stated that she came into contact with a man who identified himself as a United Kingdom (UK) national- Jhonson Mylo through Facebook in April this year.

Soon the two started chatting and also exchanged mobile numbers. Claiming to be a civil engineer working with a London-based company, Mylo expressed his desire of purchasing a property in India for which he had saved five lakh euro dollars for the purpose. Recently, the man told her he had been detained by a customs officer at the airport in Delhi and asked her to transfer money to help him get out of the situation.

The woman believed him and transferred Rs. 4 lakh to the specified bank account in two installments amounting Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 3, 50,000. However, when the demands continued, the woman realized that she had been conned and registered a complaint with the police. Based on the complaint, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police registered a case under section 420 of the IPC against the accused. Further investigations were underway.

