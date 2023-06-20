Thane: Kapurbawadi and Majiwada Junctions to Be Redesigned as Traffic Woes Rise in Area | FPJ

Thane: The Kapurbawdi and Majiwada junctions will be redesigned in order to ensure smooth traffic movement, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner Abhijit Bangar instructed after a review meeting on Tuesday. The meeting was held with officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) and Traffic Police Department to assess the traffic situation in Thane city.

During the meeting, the TMC Chief discovered that the traffic flow at Kapurbawdi and Majiwada junctions was disorganised and hence ordered the changes.

Issues flagged in the meet

It was flagged in the meet that vehicles move in an indisciplined manner in the said areas. To rectify this, proper planning of lane marking, zebra crossings, and traffic island design will be needed required. Additionally, anti-social activities are prevalent in the open spaces under the flyovers at Kapurbawdi and Majiwada junctions. Unauthorised parking is also a significant issue. "To address these problems, we will clear the dirty and unsanitary areas and establish controlled authorised parking at both junctions. We have initiated the tender process for this. The TMC will not only utilise the space but also generate income from it," TMC Chief Bangar said.

Tenders have been invited for official parking at the passport office on Road No. 22 in Wagle Estate. There were complaints from citizens about unauthorised parking in this area, for which charges were imposed. The Thane civic body has filed a complaint with the Thane police in the matter. Installing a signal at Nitin Company Chowk has been marked a priority work. The TMC encroachment department officials have been asked to ensure that the railway station area remains free from hawkers. In implementing all the changes, the cooperation of the traffic police is essential, the official said.

The review meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dr. Vinay Kumar Rathod, TMC engineer Prakash Sonagra, Deputy Municipal Engineer Vikas Dhole, Ramdas Shinde, Shubhangi Keswani, Deputy Commissioner Dinesh Taide, and Shankar Patole.

Read Also Thane: TMC To Install Biometric Attendance At Kalwa Hospital