Thane: TMC To Install Biometric Attendance At Kalwa Hospital

The decision is taken to discipline hospital staff who arrive late to work, which has been affecting patient care.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 09:36 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa | File

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has decided to install biometric machines at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa to discipline hospital staff who arrive late to work, which has been affecting patient care. The installation of similar  systems is underway in all eight municipal ward committees. The machine will record attendance through eye recognition, with information about latecomers being obtained and show cause notices issued. The hospital has around 400 employees, including doctors, officers and staff, and sees hundreds of patients daily from Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan-Dombivali, Navi Mumbai, and rural areas of the district.

