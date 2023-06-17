Thane: NCP Leader Threatens to Dump Garbage Outside TMC in Protest against Overfilled Nullahs of Kalwa & Mumbra | FPJ

Thane: Spewing anger at the overfilled nullahs in Kalwa and Mumbra, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad has threatened to collect all the garbage and dump it outside the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) headquarters. Alleging that no drain cleaning work has been undertaken in the areas, Ahwad took to Twitter and posted pictures of nullahs that look straight out of hell.

Thane: NCP Leader Threatens to Dump Garbage Outside TMC in Protest against Overfilled Nullahs of Kalwa & Mumbra | FPJ

Awhad points out to TMC's failure

He posted, “I have told TMC chief Abhijit Bangar that no drains have been cleaned in the Kalwa-Mumbra area. The reality was out during Friday’s rainfall in Bhaskar Nagar, Poundpada, and Waghobanagar in Kalwa East. People below the poverty line live in these areas and two to three feet high piles of garbage were seen in front of their houses. It means the TMC did not clean the drains even after several reminders.”

Awhad named a contractor and alleged that he doesn’t have any experience. “These contractors underbid the tender by 22-25% but later realise that the project is not affordable. All this is done in connivance with municipal officials, but the poor people face the brunt,” Awhad said, questioning the TMC administration’s working style.