Thane: Kalyan MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde's 'Janata Darbar' Sees Massive Turnout, Civic Issues Resolved |

Kalyan: The “MP Aaplya Bhetila – Janata Darbar” initiative led by Kalyan Lok Sabha MP Dr. Shrikant Eknath Shinde has received an overwhelming response, with hundreds of citizens benefiting from on-the-spot grievance redressal in Ulhasnagar and Dombivli.

Organised with the objective of establishing direct communication between citizens and their elected representative the public grievance redressal camp in Ulhasnagar held at the MP’s public contact office, saw a significant turnout.

Residents raised multiple civic concerns including irregular water supply, poor road infrastructure, healthcare-related issues, and delays in municipal as well as government services.

Several citizens also submitted formal applications regarding long-pending administrative matters.

Dr. Shinde personally interacted with each applicant, attentively listening to their grievances and issuing immediate directives to concerned department officials to resolve them at the earliest. He emphasized prompt action and accountability while instructing authorities to fast-track pending cases.

A similar public grievance redressal camp was conducted in Dombivli at the Shiv Sena central office, where citizens once again participated in large numbers.

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Issues related to civic amenities, infrastructure gaps, and administrative delays were brought to notice. The MP engaged in direct dialogue with residents and coordinated with municipal authorities and district administration to ensure swift follow-up and resolution.

Highlighting the purpose of the initiative, it was stated that the Janata Darbar aims to provide a dedicated platform for citizens to directly present their issues to their representative, ensuring a responsive and sensitive administrative approach.

The initiative has significantly helped in resolving several long-standing issues while strengthening transparency and trust between the public and the administration. Citizens expressed satisfaction, noting that direct access to the MP has accelerated the grievance redressal process and improved efficiency in governance.

The Dombivli event was attended by MLA Rajesh More, Kalyan-Dombivli Mayor Harshali Chowdhury, senior corporator Vishwanath Rane, along with several local corporators and party functionaries.

Meanwhile, corporators Arun Ashan and Rajendra Chowdhury, along with local office-bearers and workers, were present during the Ulhasnagar session, actively assisting in addressing citizens’ grievances.

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