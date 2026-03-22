Thane: Acute Water Shortage Hits Shahapur Taluka; 14 Tankers Struggle To Serve Villages & Hamlets |

Thane: A worsening drinking water crisis has once again surfaced in Shahapur taluka, causing growing distress among residents as summer sets in. With temperatures rising steadily, several villages and small hamlets are facing an acute shortage of potable water, prompting urgent calls for administrative intervention.

Even before the end of March, a significant number of villages and hamlets in the taluka are moving towards a severe water crisis. Wells, borewells, and minor water sources have begun to dry up, forcing residents to travel long distances in search of water. The situation on the ground reflects a sense of desperation, with people queuing and scrambling to access limited water resources.

According to the Water Supply Department, water is currently being provided through 14 tankers to 8 villages and 43 hamlets across the taluka. However, several other affected areas are still awaiting tanker services, raising concerns about the adequacy and reach of the current supply system.

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Officials maintain that the situation remains under control for now, but there is increasing concern that it could worsen in the coming weeks. With temperatures expected to rise further, residents and observers warn that the month of May could bring an even more severe water crisis if timely measures are not implemented.

The Kasara region is among the worst affected areas. In several hamlets, women are seen climbing down into wells to collect small amounts of water using utensils, while others assist by pulling the containers up. This grim reality stands in stark contrast to official claims of sufficient tanker supply, raising questions about the actual distribution and accessibility of water.

In villages such as Kalbhonde, Navinwadi, and Ladewadi, tanker water is supplied on alternate days, forcing residents to wait up to two days for the next delivery. This gap has significantly worsened the situation, leaving households with inadequate water for daily needs. The crisis is not limited to a handful of villages but is widespread across multiple settlements in the taluka.

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With only 14 tankers catering to as many as 51 locations, serious concerns are being raised about the sustainability and efficiency of the current arrangement. Most wells in the region have already dried up, compelling residents to fetch water from distant sources, often located 1 to 2 kilometres away. In some cases, people have to wait for water to accumulate at the bottom of wells before collecting it.

Tankers Delayed Amid Bureaucratic Processes

The situation is expected to deteriorate further as summer intensifies. Groundwater levels continue to decline rapidly, and many wells have completely dried up. Residents are enduring harsh conditions under the scorching sun, struggling to secure even basic water supplies.

Despite the urgency, the administration appears to be caught in procedural delays related to tanker tenders and approvals. Residents from affected areas have urged authorities to expedite the process, deploy additional tankers immediately, and ensure equitable distribution of water to prevent the crisis from escalating further.

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