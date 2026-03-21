Navi Mumbai: Shiv Sena Urges Halt On New Construction Approvals In Panvel Amid Water Scarcity | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: With water shortages being reported across several parts of the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) area, the Shiv Sena has demanded an immediate halt to new construction permissions until the issue is resolved.

The matter of water scarcity in areas like Kharghar and Kamothe was recently raised in a legislative session. Against this backdrop, Shiv Sena district chief and corporator Ramdas Shewale met Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, urging the civic body to stop granting approvals for new construction projects.

According to Shewale, several nodes within the PMC limits—including Kalamboli, New Panvel, Kamothe, Kharghar, and Taloja—are already facing inadequate water supply.

The responsibility of water supply in these areas lies with CIDCO, which developed these townships but has failed to provide water in proportion to the growing population.

“The city’s population has increased rapidly, but there has been no corresponding expansion in water sources or distribution systems. This has put immense pressure on existing resources and worsened the shortage,” Shewale said.

Residents, particularly in areas like Taloja, are reportedly facing severe inconvenience due to irregular water supply. Shewale also alleged that when questioned, the PMC administration shifts responsibility to CIDCO, even as it continues to approve new construction projects.

“With summer intensifying and frequent shutdowns by Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran, it is essential to curb the rising demand for water,” he added.

Shiv Sena has demanded that permissions for new constructions, as well as occupancy certificates, be temporarily suspended until the water supply situation improves or concrete measures are implemented to address the crisis.

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