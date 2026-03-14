Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Urges Consumers To Clear Water Dues Before March 31, Warns Of Disconnection

CIDCO appeals to residents and consumers to clear pending water bills before the March 31 deadline to avoid supply disconnection | File Image

Navi Mumbai, March 14: City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has appealed to consumers in its administrative area to clear their outstanding water charges on or before March 31, 2026, warning that penal action, including possible disconnection of water supply, may be initiated against defaulters.

Authorities warn of possible disconnection

CIDCO officials stated that regular payment of water charges is essential to ensure uninterrupted water supply to villages and nodes under its jurisdiction and to facilitate routine maintenance and repair works of the water distribution system.

“Consumers who have pending water bills are requested to clear their dues within the stipulated period to avoid penal action under CIDCO rules. Non-payment may also lead to disconnection of the water supply,” a CIDCO official said.

Multiple payment options available

The corporation provides water supply services to several villages and developed nodes within its administrative limits. Authorities said timely payment of bills will help maintain a smooth and efficient water supply network.

Consumers can pay their water charges through multiple modes, including online payment facilities, authorised collection centres or by visiting the concerned CIDCO offices. In case of discrepancies or queries related to water bills, consumers have been advised to immediately contact the respective CIDCO office for resolution.

Also Watch:

Appeal for public cooperation

The CIDCO administration has urged all consumers to cooperate by clearing their outstanding dues within the deadline to help maintain a reliable and uninterrupted water supply system across the region.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/