Mumbai To Get ‘Swanky’ Water Metro? Kalyan-Gateway Route Stretches Across 340 Km With Phase 1 To Launch In Dec 2026

Mumbai To Get ‘Swanky’ Water Metro? Viral Post Claims Kalyan-Gateway Route Stretches Across 340 Km With Phase 1 To Launch In Dec 2026 |

Mumbai: Mumbai’s proposed Water Metro project has once again grabbed public attention after a social media post claimed that the city could soon see a “swanky” new mode of transport connecting key regions across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The post, shared on X (formerly Twitter), suggested that the Water Metro will operate across a 340-km network spanning 36 routes, with a key corridor connecting Kalyan to the Gateway of India. It further claimed that electric ferries, initially imported from Europe, will be deployed, with the first phase expected to launch by December 2026. While these details have sparked excitement among commuters, official confirmations on specific routes and timelines are awaited.

Mumbai just got a new swanky mode of transport#WaterMetro will run from Kalyan to Gateway, covering the whole of Mumbai MMR, with 340 km of routes planned (36 routes)



The new Electric ferries will be imported from Europe initially



Launch of 1st phase- Dec 2026 https://t.co/x35ji9mptq — Amey Kulkarni 🇮🇳 (@AmeyKulkarni_21) March 22, 2026

This post comes in a few days after, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed officials to accelerate the project’s implementation. Chairing a high-level review meeting at Vidhan Bhavan, Fadnavis stressed the importance of expediting groundwork and ensuring a structured rollout. He stated that the project will be executed in three phases and called for the identification of suitable land for shipyard development. Notably, he emphasised that boats for the Water Metro should eventually be manufactured within Maharashtra to ensure quality control and boost local capabilities.

The Water Metro initiative has been under consideration since last year April, when the Maharashtra government engaged Kochi Water Metro to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a similar system in Mumbai. Ports Minister Nitesh Rane had then stated that the DPR would be submitted within a stipulated timeframe, forming the basis for further approvals.

Following this, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) is expected to be established to execute the project, with a proposed 50:50 equity partnership between the Union and Maharashtra governments.

If implemented as envisioned, the Water Metro could offer a sustainable and efficient alternative to Mumbai’s congested road and rail networks, leveraging the city’s extensive coastline and waterways for urban mobility.

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