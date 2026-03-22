Mumbai Shocker: Teen’s 'Suicide' Turns Out To Be Murder In Andheri, 2 Minors Detained | Representational Image

What was initially reported as the suicide of a teenager earlier this week in Andheri East has turned out to be a case of strangulation, leading the DN Nagar police to detain two minors, aged 15 and 17, on Saturday.

Victim, Accused Were Relatives

According to the police, the deceased 15-year-old boy and the suspects were relatives who shared a room in Ganesh Nagar. All three boys hailed from Bihar and had moved to Mumbai a few months ago to work as waiters at a hotel.

Argument Escalated Into Killing

On the day of the incident on March 18, an argument allegedly broke out between them over an issue that is currently under investigation. The police said the argument escalated, and the suspects allegedly held the victim’s hands and legs before strangling him with a cloth.

Body Kept For A Day, Suicide Claim Made

The suspects allegedly kept the body in the room for an entire day out of fear before contacting the victim’s father the following day to inform him that his son had died by suicide.

Postmortem Reveals Truth

The deception was uncovered when the police reached the spot. Officers suspected foul play as the condition of the body indicated a struggle. The body was sent to Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle West, where doctors confirmed that death was caused by strangulation.

Motive Under Investigation

The minors have been sent to a juvenile detention centre in Dongri. Police are currently probing two possible motives. One theory suggests the victim had complained about the suspects to their employer, resulting in a reprimand. The second involves the younger suspect objecting to the victim allegedly speaking ill of one of their sisters.

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