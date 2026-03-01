Bhandup Shocker: Three Minor Boys Allegedly Murder Classmate, Dump Body In Vihar Lake Over 'Bullying' Dispute

In a shocking incident reported from Bhandup, three minor schoolboys allegedly murdered their 14-year-old classmate by assaulting him with a wooden stick and later dumped his body in Vihar Lake in an attempt to destroy evidence. |

Mumbai: In a shocking incident reported from Bhandup, three minor schoolboys allegedly murdered their 14-year-old classmate by assaulting him with a wooden stick and later dumped his body in Vihar Lake in an attempt to destroy evidence. The Bhandup police have taken the three minor accused aged 14 and 15 — into custody and registered charges including kidnapping, murder, and destruction of evidence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Victim

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Siddharth Ajay Londhe, 14, was a Class VIII student residing with his family at Patkar Compound, Gavdevi Road, Tulshetpada in Bhandup (West). Siddharth had been reprimanded by his father on the morning of February 22 for not focusing on his studies. Later that afternoon, around 3 pm, he left home telling his family he was going out to play but did not return.

After searching the neighbourhood and contacting friends and relatives without success, his mother approached the Bhandup police and filed a missing complaint. Considering that the boy was a minor, police registered a kidnapping case against unknown persons under Section 137(2) of the BNS and began an investigation.

Body Recovered from Vihar Lake

The following evening at around 5 pm, Siddharth’s body was found submerged in Vihar Lake. With the assistance of the fire brigade, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajawadi Hospital for post-mortem examination. The preliminary autopsy report cited a head injury, with the final opinion reserved pending further analysis, raising suspicions of foul play.

Subsequent investigation revealed that Siddharth was last seen with a 14-year-old friend from the same locality. Upon questioning, the boy allegedly confessed to the crime and disclosed the involvement of two other minor friends from Tembhipada, Bhandup (West). Police later detained the two accused and seized the wooden stick allegedly used in the assault.

Admission of Guilt

During interrogation, the three juveniles allegedly admitted to attacking Siddharth on the head with the stick, leading to his death, and later throwing his body into the lake to eliminate evidence. Police have since added relevant sections pertaining to murder and destruction of evidence under the BNS.

The murder was allegedly committed out of anger over claims that the deceased boy had been bullying the accused, said a police officer.

All three accused minors have been placed at the Juvenile Observation Home in Dongri, Mumbai, and further investigation is underway.

