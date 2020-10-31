Thane: Kalyan-Dombivili civic body to install 900 CCTVs to keep watch on illegal activities

Thane: Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) will soon install around 900 CCTVs (closed-circuit television) and cover every major spot of each ward under Smart city mission.

These cameras will soon be linked to both local police stations and ward offices and will help to keep watch on public activities. At present 150 CCTVs has been installed, while 50 have linked to KDMC's command control room.

"The KDMC has recently introduced command and control room with the dedicated team of experts to monitor the installed CCTV cameras in the city. The process of installing total 900 cameras has been undertaken by the corporation under the smart city mission, following the directions of KDMC commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi. Hence, so far 150 cameras has been installed, while the remaining CCTVs are like to be installed by this year end," said a senior official from KDMC.

According to the official, besides the cameras linked to KDMC's command and control room, it will be soon linked to DCP's administrative office.

"The space has already set the CCTV control room linked to DCP's office. It will be soon introduced once it is handed over to the concerned department. Besides, every ward office and police station in KDMC limits will be installed with viewing stations, which will be linked to the CCTVs installed under particular ward or limits of respective police stations," said Tarun Juneja, executive engineer, special projects, KDMC.

Besides the CCTVs, the KDMC has also carried the process of traffic signals at main junctions of the twin city.

"Total 20 spots has been listed to install the signals with adaptive traffic control system in KDMC limits. Out of these 5 spots which includes Aadharwadi, Khadakpada, Sandeep hotel, Premauto at Kalyan(west) and Chakkinaka at Kalyan (East) have been installed so far. While, other remaining spots will soon be installed with the signals," added KDMC official.

"The projects of installing both signals and CCTVs projects under Smart city mission. These equipments purchased from Japan based company, will take care of the maintainance of both cameras and signals for next 5 years," informed Juneja.