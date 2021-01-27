Thane: Kalwa hospital now gets cardiology department with 100 beds

Thane: The government-run Kalwa hospital in Thane now has a Cardiology department with an aim to treat all heart ailments free of cost. This department consisting of 100 beds was inaugurated on Wednesday.

"Treatment to the patients under Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana will be provided free of cost, while other patients will be treated for minimum cost. At present out of 100 beds, 70 has been made functional, while remaining will be soon be made available for the patients suffering different heart ailments," said an official from TMC health department.