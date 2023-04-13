Thane: Journalist involved in 8 house break-ins arrested, valuables worth ₹20 lakh recovered | File

Thane: The Khadakpada police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old journalist involved in eight cases of house break-ins in the Kalyan, Shahapur and Titwala areas of Thane district. The police have recovered valuables worth Rs 20 lakh from him.

The arrested accused who used to be a journalist has been identified as Roshan Bal Jadhav a resident of Niljepada in Dombivali.

Addiction to dance bar

Sachin Gunjal, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Kalyan division said, "The accused Roshan Jadhav was employed at a reputed English newspaper for the last three years. He is a mass media studies graduate. While working with the newspaper the accused got addicted to going to dance bars. Since he was addicted to dance bars he often felt short of money. To fulfil his needs he started house break-ins in Kalyan, Shahapur and Titwala areas. He would target the societies where there were no CCTV and security guards. He would carry the thefts both day and night."

Gunjal added, "Last week a case was registered at Khadakpada police station regarding the theft of 35 tolas of gold from the house of Suresh Patil, a resident of Mohne. Khadakpada police team checked the CCTV footage and from technical information zeroed in on Roshan Jadhav and arrested him from the Shahad area."

Khadakpada Police Station senior police inspector Sarjerao Patil said, "During the interrogation, the accused confessed that he had committed eight house break-ins in Kalyan, Titwala and Shahapur areas. He identified himself as Roshan Jadhav. He has committed five thefts in Khadakpada, two in Titwala and one in Shahapur police station jurisdiction. We are further investigating whether he is involved in any other thefts and also finding out about his other accomplices."

The police team seized 47 tolas of gold, one laptop and one mobile phone worth Rs 20 lakh from the accused of eight house break-ins.