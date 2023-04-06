Navi Mumbai: Vashi police bust inter-state gang of house breaking, stolen items worth ₹30 lakh recovered | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The Vashi police arrested four persons including a woman and busted an inter-state gang of house breaking. The police claimed to have solved at least 12 cases of house breaking that took place in the city and recovered stolen items worth Rs 30 lakhs including Rs 8 lakh worth US dollars.

The arrested persons were identified as Ashish alias Suraj Jiledar Singh, 32, a resident of Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, Rajkumar Thakur, 42, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, Rajkumar Panchal, 42, a resident of Satna in Madhya Pradesh, and Puja Jadhav, 32, a resident of Satna in Madhya Pradesh. While the first two accused Singh and Thakur were arrested on March 31, the remaining two Panchal and Jadhav were arrested on March 15.

4 accused nabbed from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh

According to police, a case of house breaking at a row house in sector 6 Vashi was reported in January 2023 where properties worth Rs 99,95,000 were stolen including diamond jewellery. The police started the investigation by visiting the house and checked CCTV footage of the area.

A total of three teams were formed and with technical help, the police arrested the four accused from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. “During interrogation, we came to know that they have committed the crime in the Vashi, Belapur, Khandeshwar and Kalyan area,” said Vivek Pansare, DCP zone 1. He added that apart from other items we also recovered US Dollars worth Rs 8 lakhs.

According to police, there are two more accomplices involved in the -interstate gang. They provided their car for the crime and they are absconded. They are identified as Abdul Karim Chaudhary and Anand Raju Pillai alias Rajwa.

They used to recce during afternoon and night of a house and ensure that no one was at home before committing the crime.