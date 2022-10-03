e-Paper Get App
Thane: Jeweller's body found in his closed shop in Mumbra

Thane: Jeweller's body found in his closed shop in Mumbra

His family members had lodged a missing person complaint with the police.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 03, 2022, 02:02 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Jeweller's body found in his closed shop in Mumbra | Representative Image
A highly decomposed body of a jeweller was found lying in his shop in Mumbra in Thane district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Bhava Jain, who has been missing from his house for the last five days, an official said.

His family members had lodged a missing person complaint with the police.

