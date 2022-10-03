Thane: Jeweller's body found in his closed shop in Mumbra | Representative Image

A highly decomposed body of a jeweller was found lying in his shop in Mumbra in Thane district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Bhava Jain, who has been missing from his house for the last five days, an official said.

His family members had lodged a missing person complaint with the police.

A highly decomposed body of a owner of Palak Jewellers Bhawar Jain was found from his closed shop in Mumbra on Sunday, October 2. The family of Bhawar Jain registered a missing complaint of him five days back. @fpjindia pic.twitter.com/oY18y1wdUS — Abhitash Singh (@AbhitashS) October 3, 2022