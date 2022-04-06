Thane: Jeweller from Mumbai looted of gold and cash worth Rs 97 lakh in Titwala

A jeweller from Mumbai Lalbaug area was looted of gold and cash worth Rs 97 lakh in day broad light in Titwala in Thane district. The Kalyan taluka police are on the lookout for the accused.

Victim Rakesh Jain was in Titwala on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 to deliver the gold to one of the client. Jain kept the gold worth Rs 93 lakh along with cash of 4 lakh in his bag. He stopped his car to check the vehicle's tyres and when he came back he seen that his bag was not on the car seat.

Rakesh Jain said, " I have came from Lalbaug to deliver the gold to my client. I was really shocked when I did not found my bag in the car and in bag there was a gold weighing around 2,330 grams amounting Rs 93 lakh and cash Rs 4 lakh. I have complained about it to the Kalyan taluka police station."

The official from Kalyan taluka police station said, "We have received the complaint from Rakesh Jain about his bag containing gold and cash amounting to Rs 97 lakh has been looted from his car when he went to check the tyres of his car. We have registered the case on unknown accused and we are making efforts to nab the accused as soon as possible."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 07:47 PM IST