Thane: Huge Container Truck Plunges Into 10-Foot-Deep Metro Project Pit On Ghodbunder Road; Driver Rescued - VIDEO

Huge Container Truck Plunges Into 10-Foot-Deep Metro Project Pit On Ghodbunder Road |

A major accident was averted on Sunday after a container truck fell into a 10-foot-deep Metro project pit on Ghodbunder Road in Thane. The truck driver was trapped inside the cabin after the vehicle plunged into the pit but was later rescued safely with help of Mumbai fire brigade team.

Visuals from the scene showed the container truck veering off the road and falling into the excavation pit, where Metro construction work was underway opposite Dosti Imperia at around 6 am on July 26.

Thane, Maharashtra: A major accident was averted on Ghodbunder Road after a container truck fell into a 10-foot-deep Metro project pit. The driver, trapped inside the cabin, was rescued safely by fire brigade personnel after a 15-minute operation



(Video Courtesy: RDMC / Thane… pic.twitter.com/OI9sR5raeS — IANS (@ians_india) July 26, 2026

Driver rescued safely

Upon receiving information about the accident, fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and immediately launched a rescue operation. After nearly 15 minutes of efforts, the trapped driver was safely pulled out from the cabin.

According to reports, the driver, identified as Amit Yadav, 30, was transporting 25 tonnes of scrap tyres from Nhava Sheva to Gujarat when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to plunge into a pit dug for a water tank as part of the Metro project.

Local residents who witnessed the incident rushed to the spot and assisted the driver, while others alerted the fire brigade.

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Investigation underway

Following the accident, the excavation pit has been identified as a safety hazard and has been cordoned off with barricades to prevent similar incidents. Authorities are currently working to retrieve the heavily loaded container truck from the pit, a task expected to take considerable time due to its size and weight, according to Pune Mirror.

Moreover, the traffic on Ghodbunder Road was briefly affected following the incident, which was soon restored. Fortunately, no major injuries or casualties were reported. Police have launched an investigation into matter and currently the probe is underway.

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