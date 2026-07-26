4-Year-Old Crushed To Death By Dumper After Falling From Moving Bike In Bhind |

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A 4-year-old boy was killed after falling from a moving motorcycle and being crushed by a dumper on National Highway-719 in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district as reported on Sunday.

The accident took place in the Fuf police station area near Kanakura village on Saturday night.

The deceased, identified as Devansh Yadav, was travelling with his grandfather Sunil Yadav on a motorcycle from their village to their home in Govind Nagar, Bhind.

According to preliminary information, when the motorcycle reached near Didi village, a car parked on the roadside allegedly had its door suddenly opened by the driver.

The car reportedly belonged to former BJP Mahila Morcha district president Seema Sharma. However, police said Sharma was not present inside the vehicle at the time of the accident.

The sudden opening of the car door caused the motorcycle to lose balance, following which Devansh fell onto the road.

Before anyone could help him, a speeding dumper coming from behind ran over him, killing him on the spot.

Following the accident, a large crowd gathered at the spot and started protesting.

During the commotion, a man who was recording the incident on his mobile phone was allegedly attacked by the crowd. He suffered serious injuries and his phone was also taken away.

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Police reached the spot and rescued the injured man before admitting him to the district hospital for treatment.

The police have seized both the car and the dumper involved in the accident. The drivers of both vehicles have been taken into custody and are being questioned.

Dehat police station in-charge Shiv Pratap Singh Rajawat said that an investigation is underway and action will be taken against those found responsible.

The incident has raised concerns over road safety, vehicles being parked on highways and the need for caution while opening vehicle doors near moving traffic.