Five Friends Die After Car Plunges Into Pond In Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five men were killed after their speeding car lost control and plunged into a roadside pond in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred near Bhilkhedi Junction under the Khujner police station limits, around 30 km from the Rajgarh district headquarters, on Saturday morning.

The victims were reportedly on their way to offer prayers at the Khatu Shyam Temple in Rajasthan when the tragedy occurred.

Police said the car was travelling from Pachore towards Khujner when it veered off the road and fell into the pond.

Local villagers, police personnel and the district administration rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident.

A crane was used to pull the fully submerged car out of the pond. All five occupants were found dead inside the vehicle.

The deceased were identified as residents of Arandiya and Arandiya Khurd villages in the neighbouring Shajapur district.

They are:

Govind Tiwari (55)

Kamal Kishore Tiwari (57), Govind's cousin

Shankar Nath (58)

Arvind Verma (around 50)

Rohit Patel (around 42)

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'Car was in a high speed'

According to preliminary information, the five friends had left their village at around 8 am on Saturday to visit the Khatu Shyam Temple in Rajasthan when the accident occurred.

Khujner police station in-charge Ravi Thakur said the bodies had been sent for post-mortem.

The initial investigation suggests the car was travelling at high speed and went out of control before falling into the pond.

Police have also launched a search operation in the pond to rule out the possibility of any other person being in the vehicle. The exact cause of the accident is under investigation.