Thane: Horizon Prime Hospital Initiates Neurological Treatment Under One Roof On World Stroke Day |

Thane: On the occasion of World Stroke Day on Friday, October 27 the Horizon Prime Hospital in Thane announced that they will operationalise the department of neuroscience.

On this occasion, some patients who were treated and fully recovered were present as a chief guests.

Dr.Vishwanath Iyer, neurosurgeon, at Horizon Prime Hospital said, "Neuroscience is a field that studies the complex functioning of the human brain. Neglected aspects of our daily lives can often be critical. We all experience forgetfulness like misplacing or forgetting keys, forgetting someone's name. Such examples may not seem noteworthy. But they can be indicative of cognitive problems. While occasional forgetfulness is normal, persistent memory loss or confusion may be early signs of mild cognitive impairment. This can lead to serious diseases like Alzheimer's or dementia. Recognising these subtle symptoms and seeking medical advice can prevent or slow down the progression of these diseases."

Noted Neurologists Shared Their Thoughts

"Minor brain injuries can sometimes occur in everyday activities, which often go unnoticed. A common example is mild trauma (to the brain) from sports, falls, or accidents. These minor head injuries can lead to long-term cognitive problems if left untreated. Being aware of the potential dangers and seeking medical attention for any head injury can prevent permanent damage to the nervous system" informed Dr. Kusum Sikaria a neurologist with the hospital.

Dr Riya Vaidya, Head of Horizon Prime Hospital said, "Another neuroscience-related condition that occurs without anyone noticing is stroke. A stroke is a dangerous medical condition that occurs when the blood supply to the brain is suddenly cut off. If such patients receive prompt medical attention, this time can be a "golden period'' when brain damage is minimized and recovery can occur. It is imperative to recognize the symptoms of a stroke, usually within the first 4 hours, and take prompt action. F.A.S.T. to identify potential stroke symptoms. This is an easy and effective way. These symptoms are face dropping, arm weakness, speech difficulty, and time for action. If anyone develops these symptoms, the patient must receive prompt treatment to increase their chances of recovery."

Vaidya further added, "There are many things related to neuroscience, which we don't even notice due to our busy life, need to consult an expert immediately. Our hospital is providing world-class facilities for 'Neuroscience Diagnosis & Treatment'. Complete neurological treatment is provided in the highly intensive Neuroscience Department. Brain, spinal cord, nerves, muscles, balance and sleep, acute stroke, Parkinson's disease and other movement disorders, neuropathy, brain, head and neck tumours, epilepsy, seizures, dementia, neuro-ophthalmology, speech impediments, headaches and migraines. The department is fully equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to treat many neurological diseases."