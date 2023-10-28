Maharashtra Sees Over 18K STEMI Cases In 3 Years | Representative Image

Mumbai: Nearly 3% of critical cases of ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) have been detected across 12 districts of Maharashtra and all of them are under treatment. As per the data, more than six lakh patients were screened, of which over 18,000 critical cases of heart attacks were detected in the last three years.

“All these patients are being treated at the state-run hospitals who are providing timely treatment. We aim to screen seven lakh citizens by the end of this year. Moreover, artificial intelligence is helping to reach out to people who have suffered heart attacks but couldn’t get timely treatment,” said an official.

The state government launched the AI-powered advanced diagnosis called STElevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) detection project in February 2021, to reduce fatalities due to heart attack, which has been the leading cause of death in Maharashtra.

“The incidence of heart attacks among younger populations was increasing post the pandemic due to which we needed to take timely measures to curb cases. For which, the STEMI project was initiated to tackle the burden of premature deaths due to cardiovascular disease by using AI-assisted-human verified technology to quicken the detection. Everyone should pledge to make every heart healthy by embracing a healthy lifestyle, quitting tobacco and engaging in regular physical activity,” said a senior health official from the state health department.

35% Surge In Young Adults' Deaths

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that 35% of these deaths occur in young adults. Recent reports suggest an increase in cardiovascular diseases in the state among men between the age group of 30-40 years and in women in the age group of 40- 60 years.

“The programme covers citizens for diagnosis and cardiac treatment like thrombolysis, angioplasty and bypass etc under the government health schemes – Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana scheme for the eligible beneficiaries,” said an official.

The STEMI programme was implemented in 12 districts which comprise 38 hubs (government and privateowned cath lab facilities) and 145 spokes-district hospitals, sub-district hospitals and rural hospitals) as sites for implementation.

State health officials said that the project is set to be implemented across all state districts up to the primary health centre level, as per STEMI guidelines 2022.

Tricog Health chief Dr Charit Bhograj said, “STEMI program is a first-of-its-kind in India that has shown an amazing response in the very first year of launch.”

Cardiologists in the city have witnessed a rise in heart ailments in the last few years. Dr Anil Sharma, Cardiologist at Bombay Hospital said they have seen an exponential rise in both heart attack and heart disease in young patients over the last decade.

“Some of the concerns for younger cardiovascular disease in younger age is excess consumption of calories, less sleep hours, extreme job stress and long work hours etc,” said Dr Sharma.

