Thane Hit-And-Run: 45-Year-Old Woman Dies After Car Rams Into People, Vehicles Inside Kharegaon Society; Driver Absconding |

Thane: A hit-and-run incident was reported from Kharegaon in Kalwa, Thane district, on Sunday, after a four-wheeler allegedly hit several people inside a housing society premises.

Woman killed in Kalwa incident

According to preliminary information, a woman died in the incident. The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Shubhangi Patil, a resident of Kharegaon.

Thane, Maharashtra: A hit-and-run incident in Kalwa’s Kharegaon area left one woman dead and two others seriously injured after a car hit several people inside the premises of a residential society. Police and forensic teams reached the spot and initiated an investigation. pic.twitter.com/aw3I4OGyvC — IANS (@ians_india) September 6, 2026

The reports stated that Patil died on the spot, while two others were injured after the car reportedly rammed into multiple vehicles and people inside the housing society premises, which falls under the jurisdiction of Kalwa Police Station.

The car was allegedly being driven by a young man who was heading towards the highway from the society premises. He reportedly lost control of the vehicle and rammed into local residents. Following the deadly incident the driver reportedly fled the scene, reported Pudhari.

Police launch investigation

After receiving information about the incident, Kalwa Police and forensic teams reached the spot and launched an investigation. Police conducted a an inspection and panchnama. Meanwhile, police are investigating the exact cause of the accident, including the speed of the vehicle and how the driver lost control.

However, the incident has created an atmosphere of fear among residents in Kharegaon and raised concerns over vehicle safety and speed regulation within housing society premises.

Separate Bhandup hit-and-run case

In a separate incident, a 71-year-old woman, Jaywanti Namdev Panchal, died while undergoing treatment at Criti Care Hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a hit-and-run accident on Quarry Road in Bhandup West.

Following her death, Bhandup Police registered a case against an unidentified two-wheeler rider who allegedly fled the spot after the accident. Police have launched a search to trace the accused.

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