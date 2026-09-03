Bhandup Hit-and-Run: Elderly Woman Killed, Police Hunt For Absconding Driver | File Pic

Mumbai: A 71-year-old woman, Jaywanti Namdev Panchal, died while undergoing treatment at Criti Care Hospital after she was seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident on Quarry Road in Bhandup West.

Following her death, Bhandup police have registered a case against the unidentified two-wheeler rider who allegedly fled the spot and launched a search to trace him.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Sanjay Namdev Panchal, 56, is a BMC employee and resides with his family at Kaju Tekdi in Bhandup West.

On August 31, at around 5.30 pm, his mother Jaywanti was walking towards a nearby temple when a speeding two-wheeler, travelling along Quarry Road, allegedly rammed into her and fled the spot.

Victim dies during treatment

Jaywanti sustained serious injuries in the accident and was immediately taken to the nearby Devki Hospital by locals.

After examining her, doctors referred her to Criti Care Hospital for further treatment.

However, at around 12.10 am on September 1, doctors declared her dead while she was undergoing treatment.

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Police begin search for rider

Bhandup police, who had initially registered the accident and begun an investigation, subsequently recorded Sanjay Panchal’s complaint and registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

The unidentified rider has been accused of causing the fatal accident and fleeing without providing medical assistance to the injured woman or informing the police about the incident.

Police are searching for the rider.

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